Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,119.23 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,137.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,870.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,914.07.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

