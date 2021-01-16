Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 2,960 ($38.67) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,920 ($38.15).

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,932 ($38.31).

LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,760 ($36.06) on Tuesday. Clarkson PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,645.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,402.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The firm has a market cap of £839.04 million and a P/E ratio of -73.21.

In related news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, for a total transaction of £111,500 ($145,675.46).

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

