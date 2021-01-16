Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.72 and traded as high as $10.15. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 7,559,071 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

