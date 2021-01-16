Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) PT Raised to $35.00

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.42). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Clearway Energy’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

