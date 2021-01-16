Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Shares of CLPR opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $11.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Clipper Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 38.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Clipper Realty during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

