Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE CLDR opened at $14.21 on Friday. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,612 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudera by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after buying an additional 2,141,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

