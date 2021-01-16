Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (NYSE:MIE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.43

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.62. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 207,077 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth $193,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

