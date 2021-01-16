CoinFi (COFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,617.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $187,143.50 and approximately $28,617.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00058779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.76 or 0.00513354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.14 or 0.04176220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016214 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

