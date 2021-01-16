Colliers Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Omnicell in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Omnicell’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $120.67 on Friday. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Omnicell by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 237,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.