Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Trading 0.2% Higher

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.42. Approximately 13,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 21,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 321.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,484 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 618.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.