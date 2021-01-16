Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Short Interest Update

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 72.4% from the December 15th total of 597,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.73 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $283.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

