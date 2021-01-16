Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.97 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $592,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,140,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 215,206 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

