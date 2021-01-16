Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.19.

Get Community Heritage Financial alerts:

Community Heritage Financial (OTCMKTS:CMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMHF)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.