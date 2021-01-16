Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CFRUY. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CFRUY opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

