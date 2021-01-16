Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $97.89

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.89 and traded as high as $110.90. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) shares last traded at $109.85, with a volume of 425,985 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €97.89.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

