Comparing CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) & Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and CVS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -9.46% -14.99% -5.05% CVS Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and CVS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 1.05 -$1.19 million N/A N/A CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVS Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and CVS Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 CVS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.87%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than CVS Group.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats CVS Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

