Comparing Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) & Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Noble (OTCMKTS:NEBLQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Erin Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Erin Energy and Noble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble 6 0 0 0 1.00

Noble has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,424.39%. Given Noble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noble is more favorable than Erin Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Noble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and Noble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Erin Energy and Noble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Noble $1.31 billion 0.02 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -0.05

Erin Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble.

Summary

Erin Energy beats Noble on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Holding Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of November 6, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 19 drilling rigs consisted of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups. The company was formerly known as Noble Corporation plc and changed its name to Noble Holding Corporation plc in November 2020. Noble Holding Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. On July 31, 2020, Noble Corporation plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Erin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.