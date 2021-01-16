Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $0.92. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 1,887,965 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $33.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

About Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.