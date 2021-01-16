Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Sells $200,894.40 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,680 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $200,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,793.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $123.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cross Research began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Solutions Corporation provides customer engagement services in the United States and internationally. The company offers solutions in the areas of customer lifecycle management, marketing solutions, automation and process optimization, analytics and insights, consulting, finance and accounting, information technology services, and technology assets.

