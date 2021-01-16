ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.28.

COP opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

