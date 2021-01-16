Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,293,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after buying an additional 197,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,491,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $219.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.