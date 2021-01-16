Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CTTAY. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $15.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

