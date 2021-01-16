Contrasting Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Global Indemnity Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $145.56 million 0.53 -$5.97 million ($0.89) -8.17 Global Indemnity Group $604.47 million 0.68 $70.01 million N/A N/A

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Global Indemnity Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kingstone Companies pays out -18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kingstone Companies and Global Indemnity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.71%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Volatility and Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -0.47% -0.01% N/A Global Indemnity Group 1.14% -3.87% -1.35%

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats Kingstone Companies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. The company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for dwellings. This segment sells its products through a network of wholesale general agents, program administrators, brokers, aggregators, and retail agents. The Specialty Property segment writes specialty products, including mobile homes, manufactured homes, homeowners, and collectibles through retail agents, wholesale general agents, and brokers. The Farm, Ranch, & Stable segment offers commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry, as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry on an admitted basis through wholesalers and retail agents. The Reinsurance segment provides offer third party treaty reinsurance for property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance companies, as well as professional liability products to companies through brokers, as well as on a direct basis. Global Indemnity Group, LLC was founded in 2016 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.