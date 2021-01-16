Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The business had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 36,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $48,738.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 386,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

