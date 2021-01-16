CoreLogic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 3,136 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,040% compared to the average daily volume of 275 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. CoreLogic has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoreLogic will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

