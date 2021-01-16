Cormark Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

HBM stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,481 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

