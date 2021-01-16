Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,519.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.