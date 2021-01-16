COVA Hits 1-Day Volume of $61,074.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. During the last week, COVA has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $580,043.28 and $61,074.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00512465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.15 or 0.04122195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016654 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

