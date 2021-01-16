Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Get Cowen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COWN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of COWN opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $796.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the third quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cowen by 210.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 26.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cowen (COWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.