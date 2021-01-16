Cream Finance (CREAM) Trading Up 88.3% Over Last 7 Days

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $22.91 million and $11.47 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for $152.80 or 0.00413170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 88.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00116046 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00064680 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.03 or 0.00243441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00062466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.30 or 0.91699519 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

