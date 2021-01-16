Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) shot up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 259,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,106,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 85.89% and a negative net margin of 84.47%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 30.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

