Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.