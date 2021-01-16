Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of research firms have commented on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

CREE opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.56.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cree by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cree by 564.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,482 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cree by 69.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cree during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

