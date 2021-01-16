Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CEQP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $519.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

