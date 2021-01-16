Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$0.90 at Raymond James

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$0.68.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.74.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

