Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the December 15th total of 184,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from $0.60 to $0.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.48.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

