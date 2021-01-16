Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to $0.75 at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $0.60 to $0.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.48.

Crew Energy stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

