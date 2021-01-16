CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Truist

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target upped by Truist from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.07.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.57. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at $87,250,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

