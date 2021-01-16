Critical Comparison: Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Renasant alerts:

69.0% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Renasant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renasant and Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renasant $695.83 million 3.04 $167.60 million $2.91 12.95 Merchants Bancorp $259.08 million 3.39 $77.33 million $2.37 12.89

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Merchants Bancorp. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Renasant pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Renasant has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Renasant and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renasant 14.07% 5.62% 0.85% Merchants Bancorp 40.10% 31.07% 1.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Renasant and Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renasant 0 3 0 0 2.00 Merchants Bancorp 0 0 2 1 3.33

Renasant presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.34%. Merchants Bancorp has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential downside of 12.71%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Renasant.

Risk & Volatility

Renasant has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Renasant on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estateÂ-1-4 family mortgage; real estateÂ-commercial mortgage; real estateÂ-construction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, self-directed individual retirement accounts, and custodial accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; and administers qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 200 banking, insurance, and wealth management offices located in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia; 160 full-service branches and 12 limited-service branches; and 180 ATM at on-premise locations and 30 ATMs located at off-premise sites. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and time deposit accounts, as well as other retail banking products; multi-family construction and bridge, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the agricultural lending, small business administration lending, single-family mortgage lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 16 branches in Indiana, Illinois, Florida, New York, and Minnesota. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.