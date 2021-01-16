Critical Contrast: Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) vs. Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Conformis alerts:

This table compares Conformis and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis -32.11% -174.01% -32.59% Surgalign -91.42% N/A -11.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Conformis and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 1 3 0 2.75 Surgalign 0 0 2 0 3.00

Conformis currently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 91.26%. Surgalign has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.23%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Conformis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conformis and Surgalign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $77.43 million 1.35 -$28.48 million ($0.44) -2.77 Surgalign $308.38 million 0.55 -$211.64 million ($0.16) -13.06

Conformis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conformis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Conformis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Conformis has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Surgalign beats Conformis on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee. It also provides Conformis Hip System, a hip replacement product; and iJigs, a customized single-use patient-specific instrumentation. The company markets and sells its products to hospitals and other medical facilities through sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Ireland, Switzerland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Monaco, Hungary, Spain, and Australia. Conformis, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.