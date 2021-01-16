Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Crocs from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.50.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $535,995.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,366.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $2,234,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.