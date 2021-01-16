Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $91.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $361.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,560 in the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Crocs by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

