Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,079.76

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6,079.76 and traded as high as $6,466.00. Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) shares last traded at $6,442.00, with a volume of 181,396 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,361.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,085.85. The firm has a market cap of £8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 40.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

