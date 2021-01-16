Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.19

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.59. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 15,319 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 61.90% and a net margin of 87.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned about 0.79% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

