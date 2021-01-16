CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) PT Raised to $18.00

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE CAPL opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $591.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth $77,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

