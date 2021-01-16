Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,610 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $59,167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $523.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.34 and a 200-day moving average of $520.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $578.00 to $576.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.73.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total transaction of $9,575,404.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565 over the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

