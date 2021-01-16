Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,869 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $489.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

