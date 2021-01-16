Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 904,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,615 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 429,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,976 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

