Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 282.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $127,287,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 134,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.75.

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $461.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $474.40. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

