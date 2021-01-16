Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,870,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,699,000 after buying an additional 158,439 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 358,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,040,000 after buying an additional 157,088 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,606,000 after buying an additional 131,175 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Argus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

